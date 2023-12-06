CM Mann asks officers to ensure benefits of his govt schemes reach every eligible person

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Wednesday asked the government officers to ensure that the benefits of pro-people and development-oriented schemes of his government are percolated to every eligible person.

He was chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries of all the departments, according to an official release.

The state government is committed to the holistic development of Punjab and prosperity of its people, Mann said, adding that health, education and employment are among the priority areas of his government.

The ongoing works must be completed within the stipulated time frame and new schemes should be formulated for the well-being of the people, he said.

New welfare schemes must be conceived and executed by keeping in view the larger public interest, the CM said.

Mann asked the officers to ensure that the budget earmarked to their respective departments is utilised well in time.

There is no dearth of funds as far as the development of state and progress of its people is concerned, the chief minister said.

Providing good governance and clean administration to the people is the top priority of the state government, he said.

He said the basic motto of holding this meeting was to ensure that the benefits of these schemes were ensured to every eligible beneficiary at grass-root level.

Mann said any sort of callousness in implementation of the social welfare schemes was totally unwarranted and undesirable.

Underlining the need for evolving a foolproof mechanism to benefit the needy person, he said the officers must keep a regular tab to ensure that the people are benefited from these schemes.

Mann cautioned the officers that the state government will adopt zero tolerance towards any sort of laxity and nepotism in implementation of government schemes. PTI CHS CK