CM Mann conducts surprise inspection at tehsil office complex in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday continued with the surprise inspection of the government offices as he conducted a check at the local tehsil complex here to provide delivery of citizen centric services to the people in a smooth manner.

Advertisment

Mann inspected the tehsil office complex in the evening and checked various offices besides interacting with the people.

He asked the people about the problems, if any, being faced by them to ensure its immediate resolution without any delay.

The chief minister said the state government is committed for Punjab's comprehensive development and prosperity of the people.

Advertisment

Mann met the people and enquired about their well-being.

The overwhelmed people also took selfies with the chief minister during the inspection.

Mann said the state government is committed to the overall development of every section of society in Punjab.

Advertisment

He said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause in the state, adding that people would immensely benefit from it.

The chief minister during an interaction with the staff in the offices exhorted them to serve the people with missionary zeal.

Mann asked them to use their pens for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of the society.

Advertisment

He also asked the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to set up their camp offices in the tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.

The chief minister said the state government has launched 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar' scheme to provide 43 services to the people at their doorsteps.

He said toll free number 1076 will act as a catalyst for providing the government services to the people at their doorsteps within a stipulated time period.

Advertisment

Mann said that unlike his predecessors, he is continuously visiting the state to take stock of the ground level situation to benefit the common man.

He had on Wednesday conducted a similar inspection of several government schools in Rupnagar.

Meanwhile, the chief minister during an interaction with the media assailed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of stalling the state's legitimate share in rural development fund, national health mission and other funds.

The Centre is meting out step-motherly treatment with the state, which is totally unwarranted and undesirable, he alleged.

Mann said the Central government is highly mistaken as it thinks the state's development can be stopped by stalling the funds. PTI COR CHS AS AS