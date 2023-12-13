CM Mann conducts surprise visit to government schools in Rupnagar

Rupnagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of several government schools in the district to take first hand information about the ongoing "revolutionary changes in the state's education sector", said an official statement.

Mann visited the School of Eminence in Sukho Majra and the Government Senior Secondary School in Lutheri, Rupnagar, besides other schools to inspect the existing facilities.

"During the visit, he emphasised that his intention was not to instill panic but to personally inspect the working of the government schools, aiming to guarantee quality education for the children as well as address any shortcomings," the statement added.

To address the transportation shortage for the students commuting from the remote areas, the chief minister said the state government is providing buses to all the government schools while aiming to ensure that no student is denied education due to resource constraints.

He claimed that earlier insufficient resources led to the dropout of children mid-way, particularly the girls due to which the scheme was introduced.

Mann said every student will now receive the essential facilities needed for their education and the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make it possible.

Expressing satisfaction with education being provided to the children in the government schools, he said that he was delighted to find during his interaction with the students today that all the children had a clear vision of their future professions.

The chief minister exuded confidence Punjab's education sector is now undergoing a significant transformation.

Mann said that a large number of children are moving from the private schools to enrol in the government schools.

He expressed hope this shift will yield excellent results for the government schools and further bolstering the government's endeavours.

The chief minister also said the Punjab government is transforming the infrastructure in the government schools and the state will surely emerge as a role model across the country.

Mann further said that government schools in Delhi have transformed the education sector, adding these schools presently exhibit outstanding performance.

Listing the important changes made in the school syllabus, he said that positive improvements should be made in the syllabus.

The chief minister said that the life and philosophy of the great Gurus and the unparalleled sacrifices of the martyrs should be a special part of the syllabus in schools, thereby enabling the children to get guidance and inspiration from their glorious history.

Mann lamented it was Punjab's misfortune that the government schools in the past were craving for basic amenities, as the previous governments had allegedly done nothing to improve these schools.

He alleged that the previous governments had completely neglected sectors like education, denying thousands of children the opportunity to pursue education. PTI SUN AS AS