CM Mann deploys Punjab govt chopper for aid, visits flood-hit Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday visited the flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur district to take stock of the situation and asked the district administration to utilise the state government's helicopter for delivering relief supplies to those impacted by the floods.

Swollen rivers and rivulets and incessant rains have submerged many villages and low-lying areas in several districts of Punjab.

During his visit, Mann interacted with residents and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

"There are many villages where people are unable to leave their homes, and some are sitting on the roofs of their homes," Mann noted, expressing concern for families, including children, in these situations.

He said, "I have told the deputy commissioner that the Punjab government's helicopter is available for whatever assistance the people need, whether it be milk, water, or rations. I can use my car." "The people had given this helicopter to us by providing a significant mandate, and now we are employing it to serve the public during this crisis," the chief minister said further.

Mann noted that many individuals are stranded in marooned villages requiring immediate assistance.

Interacting with people, Mann informed that flood control rooms have been established in all districts of the state, and the government is committed to compensating individuals for every penny of loss incurred due to the heavy and continuous rainfall.

Assuring that he is monitoring the situation by taking regular updates, the chief minister said a regular tab is being kept through district administrations regarding the level of water and the relief measures being carried out in these districts.

Asserting the state government is duty-bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis, Mann emphasised that no stone is being left unturned in their efforts.

Mann highlighted that relief is being extended even to the most isolated areas of the state, with a special focus on the worst-affected regions to ensure that individuals do not encounter any difficulties.

He underscored that the highest priority is being given to rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas. The chief minister mentioned that cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials are actively reaching out to those in need during this crisis.

An elaborate mechanism has been established to protect lives and property from rising water levels, Mann noted, adding that deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are accelerating relief efforts in their respective districts to aid the public.

Mann reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of citizens during the challenging situation caused by heavy rainfall. He assured that ministers, MLAs, and officials are visiting low-lying and flood-prone areas to facilitate the evacuation of residents to safer locations.

Massive relief and rescue operations are currently underway in the flood-affected regions to ensure that residents do not face any hardships, Mann said.

The chief minister announced that the state government has initiated a special "girdawari" to assess losses due to flooding.

He stated that every loss — whether it be crops, livestock, homes, or other property — will be documented in the special "girdawari" to ensure that individuals receive full compensation for their losses. PTI CHS MPL MPL