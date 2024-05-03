CM Mann holds roadshow in Patiala, says no chance of 'lotus' blooming in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday took out a roadshow in Patiala and claimed BJP will face a rout, saying there is no chance of 'lotus' blooming in Punjab.

Campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party candidate and Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Mann said, 'Punjab banega hero, es baar 13-0 (AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state)".

"The people of Punjab are ready to press the 'jharoo button' once again (vote for AAP)," he said.

Taking on the BJP, he said in last general elections, their two MPs won "but this time there is no chance of 'lotus' blooming in Punjab they will get a big zero in Punjab".

Lotus is BJP's poll symbol.

Mann said that he is grateful to the people for all the love and support that he is receiving from them, "because this love inspires me to work tirelessly".

In 2022 the people of Punjab trusted him and gave him a big responsibility, the CM said, adding that his government has so far given 43,000 government jobs, electricity bills of 90 per cent households are zero while Punjab's tail-ends are getting canal water for the first time.

Mann said that for the first time farmers are getting 11 hours of uninterrupted electricity in the daytime.

On the occasion, Balbir Singh said that he has been to all nine constituencies of Patiala for election campaign, "and everywhere we are received with love and support".

"The work of our government is speaking for itself. People often ask me to thank Bhagwant Mann ji for free electricity and giving government jobs purely on merit," he said.

Polling for all the 13 seats in Punjab will be held in last phase of elections on June 1. PTI SUN NB NB