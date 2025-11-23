CM Mann inaugurates gallery on Guru Tegh Bahadur's life

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday inaugurated a special gallery showcasing the life and legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Virasat-e-Khalsa here.

The Punjab CM said the gallery was a part of the ongoing events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru at Sri Anandpur Sahib. He said the gallery offers a profound narrative of the Guru's spiritual and worldly journey.

The exhibition is thoughtfully divided into five distinct segments: birth and early life, spiritual life, illumination of 'Guruship', path of righteousness and martyrdom, each bringing a pivotal chapter of the Guru's life to the fore, he said.

CM Mann said central to the display are models representing the sacred training of Guru Tegh Bahadur, including a horse, swords, and bow and arrows symbolising his mastery in martial disciplines.

He said historical dioramas featuring the 'beda' (ship) of the devoted Makhan Shah Lubhana, and a powerful installation of a bonfire depicting the supreme sacrifice and steadfast fortitude of Bhai Dyala are also a key attraction.

CM Mann said the recreated house of Lakhi Shah Wanjara also stood as a poignant centre of attraction. He said elaborate pictorials, interwoven with verses of 'Gurbani', beautifully illustrate the Guru's path from his birth to his ultimate martyrdom, creating a "deeply-moving experience" for visitors.

He said it is the need of the hour to apprise people about the supreme sacrifice made by Guru sahib for humanity and religious tolerance.

The state government also organised a heritage tour for devotees to create awareness about Virasat-E-Khalsa, historic gurdwaras and 'Panj Pyara Park'. The tourism department deputed experts to facilitate the 'Sangat' (devotees) with information about Sikh history in Punjabi, Hindi and English.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday conducted a comprehensive inspection of health facilities, including a special eye checkup camp and a medical camp, established at an 'Aam Aadmi 'Clinic here for devotees attending the events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary.

He said that around 5,000 devotees have already had their vision tested. Of these, 2,000 individuals have been provided with free spectacles, and 39 have successfully undergone cataract surgeries. PTI CHS MNK MNK