CM Mann, Kejriwal meet family of businessman who was shot dead in Punjab's Abohar

Abohar (Pb), Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of businessman Sanjay Verma, who was shot dead on July 7, and extended their condolences.

They met Sanjay's brother Jagat at his residence and said that while this is an irreparable loss for the family, it is also a significant loss for society, which has lost a determined and enterprising individual, an official statement said.

Sanjay, the co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was gunned down in broad daylight by three assailants near Bhagat Singh Chowk here.

The next day, two assailants allegedly involved in the businessman's killing were eliminated in an encounter with police here.

Mann and Kejriwal noted that the Verma family had carved a niche for itself through hard work, dedication and commitment, thereby bringing recognition to Abohar town, the statement said.

They assured the family that the Punjab government stands firmly with them during this hour of grief and crisis.

Mann and Kejriwal reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards heinous crimes and affirmed that exemplary punishment would be ensured for those responsible for such brutal crimes.

They further stated that Punjab Police has already neutralised two criminals involved in the murder in an encounter.

Mann assured the Verma family that justice will be done in the case and not a single perpetrator will be spared, the statement said.

He also underlined that ensuring the safety of Verma's family and all other Punjabis is the top priority of the state government, and every possible effort is being made in this direction, according to the statement.