CM Mann, Kejriwal witness drone show on Guru Tegh Bahadur's life

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with devotees on Monday witnessed a drone show which showcased the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann said this initiative was aimed at acquainting the younger generations with the teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru. He said the show was a humble tribute to the Guru by the state government. Through the show, the ideals of secularism, humanism and the spirit of self-sacrifice as preached and practised by 'Hind Di Chaadar' -- the ninth Guru -- is being brought alive, he added.

The show gave an immersive experience to the viewers about how the Guru laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values, said Mann.

Mann and Kejriwal also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Sheeshganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib here.

The Punjab government is organising a series of events from November 23-25 as part of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru. PTI CHS MNK MNK