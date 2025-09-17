CM Mann launches fundraising campaign 'mission Chardi Kala', calls for support to rebuild Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced the launch of a fundraising campaign 'mission Chardi Kala', appealing to people for assistance in restoring Punjab, which has suffered extensive damage due to devastating floods.

The mission is a global campaign to raise funds for the state government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims.

In a video message, Mann emphasised the unforgettable scenes witnessed in recent days, stating that the floods caused not only widespread destruction but also washed away millions of dreams. He described the floods as the worst since 1988, highlighting the significant damage inflicted on the state.

Sharing details to highlight the scale of devastation, Mann said, "approximately 2,300 villages were flooded, around 7 lakh people became homeless, and 20 lakh people were impacted.

According to Mann, the floods resulted in damage to 3,200 schools, claimed 56 lives, and destroyed about 8,500 kilometres of roads and 2,500 bridges. Additionally, 1,400 clinics, government buildings, and 19 colleges were severely damaged.

Initial estimates suggest that the flood caused around Rs 13,800 crore in damage. "After the floodwaters recede and 'girdawari' (loss assessment) is conducted, the total loss may be even greater," he cautioned.

Mann characterised this calamity as the most horrifying tragedy in Punjab's history, marking a significant test for the state. He emphasised Punjab's resilience, declaring, "Punjab has always risen above crises, stands firm against challenges, fights back, and emerges stronger." He praised the courage of local youths who risked their lives to save others during the floods and acknowledged the humanitarian efforts of gurudwaras, temples, and other religious institutions that provided refuge for those affected.

"The time has come to move beyond initial relief efforts and begin rehabilitation. Our farmers need to sow their fields again, our children need to return to schools, and families must rebuild their homes," Mann stated.

"We are launching 'mission Chardi Kala,' which symbolises standing strong during our most difficult times with an unwavering spirit," he mentioned further.

He invited the people of Punjab, along with citizens nationwide, industrialists, charitable trusts, artists, and anyone wishing to contribute to rehabilitation efforts to support Punjab. "I assure you that every penny donated will be managed with full transparency and integrity," he promised.

Mann said that additional information on the mission can be found on the portal Rangla.Punjab.gov.in.

"Make contributions with an open heart to mission Chardi Kala," Mann urged.

Meanwhile, the chief minister held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of all districts to review the flood relief efforts. He directed them to visit flood relief camps and affected areas daily to ensure that the displaced do not face any inconvenience.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.