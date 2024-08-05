CM Mann makes surprise visit to 'tehsil' complex in Rajpura

Rajpura (Patiala), Aug 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday made a surprise visit to the local 'tehsil' complex here to inspect the delivery of citizen-centric services to people.

Mann visited the office of 'tehsildar' (revenue officer) and witnessed the process of ongoing registries in the office. He also had an interaction with people.

Mann said people's feedback is of immense importance for the efficient working of the state government.

The 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' is a flagship programme of the state government, which is aimed at delivering doorstep services to people, said Mann.

As part of this campaign, he inspected government offices in the complex and assessed the situation at the grass-root level, said an official release quoting Mann.

Referring to his surprise visit, Mann said this is not aimed to find any sort of fault among officers but the motive is to further streamline things in the government offices.

The aim is just to ensure the well-being of the people of the state by ensuring citizen-centric services to them by all means, said Mann.

All government officers must perform their duties honestly to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience during their visit to government offices, asserted Mann, adding the government's priority is to ensure hassle-free services. PTI CHS MNK MNK