CM Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib

Baba Bakala (Amritsar), Aug 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Baba Bakala Sahib for progress and development of the state and prosperity of people.

Advertisment

He reiterated his government's firm commitment to serve the people of the state regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion to create a harmonious society, according to an official release.

Mann said as taught by the great gurus, the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will remain his government's top priority.

The chief minister thanked the almighty for bestowing upon him the responsibility to serve the people of Punjab with sincerity, dedication and commitment to fulfil their aspirations.

Mann extending warm greetings to all Punjabis across the globe on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Rakhar Punia'. PTI JMS CHS AS ANB ANB