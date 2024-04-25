CM Mann targets BJP over 'divisive politics', says these Lok Sabha polls are for saving democracy

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) These Lok Sabha polls are for saving democracy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday and added there will be no more elections if people miss this chance, as he targeted the BJP over its "divisive politics".

Mann also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "mangalsutra" remarks, saying it was "shameful" to make such a statement for votes.

The chief minister made these remaks during a poll rally in Gurdaspur, where the AAP has fielded Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi.

The seat is currently represented by the BJP's Sunny Deol.

Addressing a gathering, Mann asked people to ensure victory for AAP candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

He said these elections are not about winning or losing.

"These elections are to save the Constitution written by BR Ambedkar and to save democracy. If we miss this chance and vote on the basis of religious and hateful propaganda, then you note that there will be no more elections. There will be a dictatorship. There will be no voting," he claimed.

The AAP leader also took part in a roadshow in Amritsar in support of party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Mann claimed that the prime minister changed the tone of his speeches during rallies after the first phase of elections as the INDIA bloc outperformed the BJP.

Now, they have stopped saying "400 paar (more than 400 seats)" and are calling for "sthir sarkar (stable government)", the AAP leader said.

It is shameful if the prime minister has to seek votes in the name of 'mangalsutra' after being at the helm for 10 years, he added.

During a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi said, "... My mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They will go this far." "It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" he had alleged, referring to the Congress' manifesto.

Hitting back at the prime minister, Mann said, "We do not play politics of hatred. We talk about schools, hospitals, education, electricity, infrastructure and traders." He also accused the BJP of trying to destroy democracy and the Constitution.

"He (Modi) will become like Russia President (Vladimir) Putin. There will be no voting," Mann said.

He alleged that the BJP is playing politics of hatred and polarisation and claimed that the saffron party wants to get votes by pitting people against each other in the name of caste and religion.

During the Gurdaspur rally, Mann took a swipe at Deol and claimed he never visited the constituency.

He also took a veiled dig at actor Vinod Khanna, who represented the constituency before his death, with naming him and said, "Vote for your own son (Sherry Kalsi) and send him to Parliament." Mann lambasted Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for setting up several toll plazas between Chandigarh and Gurdaspur during his tenure as PWD minister in the state's Congress government.

"I closed those toll plazas after coming to power," the chief minister said.

He also claimed that farmers cultivated the PR-126 variety of paddy, instead of the water-guzzling PUSA-44 range, at his request. This led to savings of Rs 477 crore in electricity and 500 billion cubic groundwater.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1. PTI CHS VSD SZM