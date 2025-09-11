CM Mann to hold meeting to review flood situation in Punjab on Friday

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers at his residence on Friday to further expedite relief and rescue operations in the wake of the floods.

Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday, days after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate.

Doctors said he was in good health and his vital parameters were stable.

The CM will hold the on September 12 to review the flood situation and accelerate the pace of relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, said an official release.

Deputy Commissioners of the flood-affected areas will join the meeting via video conference, while secretaries and the Chief Secretary will attend in person at his residence, it said.

The meeting will focus on the provision of medical facilities, compensation, and concrete measures to tackle the ongoing flood situation, he stated.

The CM stated that the natural calamity has caused unprecedented damage across the state and also emphasised that several steps have already been taken to provide relief during this critical time.

The state government is undertaking extensive operations for the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of the flood-affected population.

The Punjab government is fully committed to supporting distressed people in flood-ravaged districts, said Mann.

The CM said all departments across the state have been instructed to work in coordination to ensure maximum relief reaches the affected people during this time of crisis. PTI CHS NB NB