CM Mann writes to Dhankhar, seeks immediate conduct of senate polls in Panjab University

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sought intervention of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for immediate conduct of senate polls in Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Advertisment

In a letter to the vice president, who is also Chancellor of the university, Mann said that "non-declaration of senate elections in Panjab University despite completion of the current senate's term on October 31, is a highly emotive issue for the state".

Seeking intervention of Dhankhar, Mann urged him to advise the Panjab University administration and the Administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh for proper and timely conduct of elections to the senate of the university.

The senate is the apex governing body of the PU. According to an official statement on Tuesday, Mann, in his letter, said that the Panjab University was constituted under the Panjab University Act, 1947 (Act VII of 1947) and was established to compensate the State of Punjab for the loss of its main university at Lahore subsequent to the partition of the country in 1947.

Advertisment

He said after bifurcation of the State in 1966, the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966 maintained its status, meaning thereby that the university continued to function as it was and its jurisdiction over the areas that were comprised in the present State of Punjab continued as such.

Mann further said ever since then, Panjab University, Chandigarh is part of the emotional, cultural, literature and rich legacy of the state.

He said that since the varsity was set up, its senate was constituted after every four years, with the members elected through a democratic process.

Advertisment

"Strangely, the elections to the senate have not been conducted this year, though over the last six decades these were held regularly in the months of August-September of the relevant year," he said.

Mann claimed that the failure to conduct elections to the university senate, whose current term ended on October 31, has not only disenchanted stakeholders but is also against the principles of any good governance and the law.

He alleged that there is resentment amongst the teachers, professionals, technical members, graduates of the varsity and representatives of various constituencies for the delay in senate elections.

Advertisment

"It is also against the statutes of the university that mandate it to hold the elections every fourth year and this delay has sparked widespread anxiety within the university's academic and alumni communities," the chief minister said.

He said reports suggesting that the democratic election process might be replaced by nominations are adding fuel to fire, as such an alteration would undermine the university's democratic ethos and diminish the voice of the graduate electorate, which has always played a critical role in the governance of the institution. PTI CHS SKY KVK KVK