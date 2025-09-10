CM Mann's health shows significant improvement, doctors considering discharge on Sep 11

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was hospitalised in Mohali last week after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, has shown significant improvement and doctors are evaluating the possibility of his discharge on Thursday.

"Mann's health has shown significant improvement. All vital parameters remain stable," said a Fortis Hospital statement on Wednesday.

"His condition is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors who are evaluating the possibility of discharge tomorrow," it said.

The 51-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the hospital on September 5 after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

The chief minister had on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital through video conferencing. Earlier, the cabinet meeting was postponed because of his illness.

He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas.

About a year ago, he was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital. PTI CHS RT RT