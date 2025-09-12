CM meets MP, MLAs, councillors of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appointed cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the minister-in-charge for the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

She convened a review meeting with South Delhi Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs and councillors of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Gupta held detailed discussions on development projects and issues concerning the public, issuing clear directions to both officials and elected representatives.

She said no delay or laxity in the execution of development projects in the capital would be tolerated, and that all works must be completed strictly in line with a uniform standard operating procedure.

Gupta directed all departmental officers to prepare a progress report of pending works within a week and upload it on the Chief Minister's e-portal. She said that in nearly every assembly constituency, funds ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 16 crore have been allocated for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and henceforth, all works will be processed through the e-file system.

During the meeting, she stressed that basic civic issues such as water supply, sewerage, drains, lanes, roads and parks must be resolved without delay.

Highlighting the importance of coordination between the MP, MLAs and councillors, she said that no work should be overlooked. She assured that no proposal recommended by elected representatives would be blocked and that the government would prioritise every essential project. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS