CM, ministers to attend I-Day events in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hoist the national flag during the state-level Independence Day celebration here on August 15, while deputy chief ministers, ministers and other dignitaries will take part in programmes at different places.

This will be the first time that the BJP-led government's chief minister will hoist the tricolour in Odisha.

As per a communication sent to all collectors in Odisha, deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will grace the I-Day celebrations and take salutes in Nuapada and Cuttack, respectively.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari will hoist the tricolour in Kalahandi district, while rural development minister Rabi Narayan Naik will visit Sundargarh, and tribal development minister Nityananda Gond will be in Koraput.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan will be in Ganjam, Health minister Mukesh Mahaling will visit Bargarh and food supplies & consumer welfare minister K C Patra will be in Nabarangpur district. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN