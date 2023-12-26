CM Mohan Yadav, cabinet members meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday called on former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yadav visited Chouhan's residence, which is the official residence of the chief minister, at 6, Shyamla Hills in the morning and sought his blessings, BJP sources said.

He was accompanied by newly-inducted ministers including Vijay Shah, Tulsi Silawat, Karan Singh Verma, Dharmendra Lodhi, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Pratima Bagri, Aidal Singh Kansana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha and Narayan Singh Pawar.

Yadav replaced Chouhan as chief minister after the BJP retained power in the state with a resounding victory in the assembly elections last month.

As many as 28 legislators, including former Union minister Prahlad Patel and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were on Monday inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Terming the council of ministers as "balanced," Chouhan, the longest-serving chief minister of the BJP, said it took care of regional needs and was a combination of experienced and young leaders. PTI MAS KRK