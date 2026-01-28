CM Mohan Yadav, Kamal Nath, other MP leaders mourn Ajit Pawar's death

Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) Political leaders from Madhya Pradesh including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash.

Pawar was always dedicated to serving the poor, deprived and the backward, CM Yadav said in his condolence message.

"He made invaluable contributions to Maharashtra's development. He was a down-to-earth leader. I express my condolences on his untimely demise. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant him a place at his holy feet and give strength to his bereaved family to bear this loss," Yadav added.

Senior BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan said he was shocked and filled with deep grief and anguish upon hearing the news. He could not believe that Ajit Pawar was no more, Chouhan said.

"He was my close friend and associate. His contributions as a public leader, a skilled administrator and a visionary will always be remembered. The void created in Maharashtra politics by his passing is irreparable," the BJP leader said.

In a post on X, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that Ajit Pawar's death has caused an irreparable loss to Indian politics. Pawar dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Maharashtra, he added.

"May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss," said Nath.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said, "I am shocked to hear the news of Ajit Dada's death in a plane crash. Our heartfelt condolences to (Pawar's wife) Sunetra ji and her family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss." Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told PTI, "I am deeply saddened by Pawar's death. He was a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political and social life and had good relations with opposition leaders. He maintained a harmonious relationship with everyone." Pawar had the courage to admit his mistakes in public, and this quality earned him respect, said the senior BJP leader.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the news of Ajit Pawar's death was extremely painful and heartbreaking.

"I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense grief," he said. PTI MAS HWP NP KRK