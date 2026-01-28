CM Mohan Yadav, other leaders from MP condole Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's death

Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) Leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, describing him as a leader who dedicated his life for serving the people of his state.

Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. He was traveling to his hometown Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings.

In a post on X, CM Yadav said, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was always dedicated to serving the poor, the deprived and the backward. He made invaluable contributions to Maharashtra's development. He was a down-to-earth leader. I express my condolences on his untimely demise." Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was shocked and anguished to know about Pawar's demise.

He said it was hard to believe that Pawar was no more.

"He was my close friend and a close associate. His contributions as a public leader, a skilled administrator, and a visionary leader will always be remembered. The void created in Maharashtra politics by his death is irreparable," Chouhan said.

Kamal Nath, a former CM of Madhya Pradesh, said on 'X' that Pawar's death has caused an irreparable loss to Indian politics, and that he dedicated his entire life to serving the people of Maharashtra.

"May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss," he said.

Digvijaya Singh, also a former chief minister, said, "I am shocked to hear the news of Ajit Dada's death in a plane crash. Our heartfelt condolences to Sunetra ji and her family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss." Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the news of Pawar's death was extremely painful and heartbreaking.

He said, "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and supporters to bear this immense grief." PTI MAS NP