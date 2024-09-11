CM more keen on getting GST exemption for casinos in Goa: Opposition

Panaji, Sept 11 (PTI) The opposition in Goa on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of being more interested in getting GST exemption for casinos in the guise of high tourist footfall than recovering pending dues from such establishments.

In a press note, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao wondered if the CM wants to prove that the tourism sector in the coastal state is dependent only on the casinos.

There were instances of casinos from other countries advertising in the BJP-governed Goa and the CM had failed to pull down their hoardings, claimed Alemao.

Instead of recovering pending dues of Rs 349 crore from casinos, CM Sawant is keen to help them get GST exemption under the pretext that they draw a large number of tourists to Goa, he alleged. Casinos attract 28 per cent GST (goods and services tax).

“These casinos were advertising in the state by violating section 12 of the Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act. But there was no action by the government. The departments concerned have completely failed to tackle the menace,” he said.

Alemao said if the CM wants to establish that tourism footfall in Goa depends only on casinos, he admits that the tourism department’s policies concerning homestay and caravans have failed.

“Also, initiatives like ecotourism, wellness tourism, Ayurveda tourism, spiritual tourism, sports tourism and monsoon tourism have failed,” he added. PTI RPS NR