CM Naidu announces Rs 50,000 per hectare relief for onion farmers hit by rains

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that onion farmers, whose crops were devastated by recent heavy rains, will be compensated Rs 50,000 per hectare.

The Chief Minister noted that his government has taken the decision to support farmers who suffered losses especially at a time when onion acreage increased.

“We have decided to pay every (onion) farmer Rs 50,000 per hectare. With this decision, farmers cultivating onions in 45,000 acres will benefit,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Acknowledging that the move would place a financial burden on the state, Naidu said the government took the decision in the interest of farmers’ welfare.

He asserted that the TDP-led government believed in the principle that the state's prosperity depended on farmer's prosperity.

Hence, whether it is minimum support price for farmers or any other issue pertaining to them, we will take one step ahead to stand by them, said the TDP supremo.

According to Naidu, during the last 15 months, the state government has acted swiftly to support the farmers.