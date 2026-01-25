CM Naidu appreciates PM Modi’s recognition of Anantapur’s community-led water initiatives

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting the people of Anantapur’s efforts in water conservation during the first 'Mann Ki Baat programme' of the year.

Naidu said water security is one of the Padi Sutralus (ten guiding principles) adopted under the Swarna (golden) Andhra Vision, with Anantapur emerging as an example of community-led initiatives aimed at strengthening conservation practices.

"Thank you, Prime Minister, for highlighting the inspiring efforts of the people of Anantapur in water conservation during 'Mann Ki Baat'. Water security is a key pillar of our Swarna Andhra Vision," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The CM noted that the state is committed to building resilient water conservation infrastructure by integrating modern technology with traditional water management practices, adding that the PM’s message would further motivate these efforts.

"I commend the people of Anantapur for their efforts in restoring water bodies," Modi said on 'X'.

During the programme, the prime minister highlighted the importance of public participation in water conservation, stating that community-driven initiatives play a crucial role in ensuring long-term water security.

'Mann Ki Baat' showcases grassroots stories, heritage, public participation, inspiring achievements, and government outreach, fostering unity, awareness, and transformation across the country.