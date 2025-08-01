CM Naidu arrives in autorickshaw for pension disbursal event in Andhra's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday arrived at a public meeting in an autorickshaw here, drawing attention for his choice of travel during a visit to distribute monthly welfare pensions.

The chief minister participated in the 'NTR Bharosa' pension disbursal programme held at Gudem Cheruvu village in Kadapa.

According to the government website, the scheme is a welfare measure aimed at alleviating the hardships of the poor and vulnerable sections of society—particularly the elderly, infirm, widows, and persons with disabilities—to help them lead a dignified life.

According to an official press release, Naidu travelled from the helipad to the event venue in an autorickshaw.

“Chief Minister Naidu arrived at the venue in a unique style,” it stated.

After completing the ride seated in the rear of the three-wheeler, Naidu briefly sat beside the driver and posed for photographs.

He later paid the fare in cash, blessed the autorickshaw driver, and proceeded to the public meeting.