CM Naidu begins UAE visit, meets industry leaders to promote investments in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday began the first day of his UAE visit with one-on-one meetings with several industry leaders to promote the state, attract investments, and invite industrialists to the CII Partnership Summit in November.

The chief minister first met Sobha Group founder PNC Menon and briefed him on the development of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

"Naidu participated in one-to-one meetings with several industry giants on the first day of his three-day UAE tour to promote investments in Andhra Pradesh," a release said.

Highlighting investment opportunities in tourism, real estate, and hospitality sectors, Naidu informed Menon that Google is setting up an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.

He also invited the Sobha Group founder to visit Amaravati to witness the ongoing developmental projects, calling the state the "best destination for investments." In response, Menon announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore for the development of a world-class library in Amaravati, the release added.

Earlier, the chief minister received a grand welcome at Dubai airport from a large number of Telugu residents, including women and entrepreneurs.

Naidu later met A Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of India, and Satish Sivan, Consul General, Dubai.

Observing the strong trade and technology partnership between the UAE and India, Sivan said the ties have further strengthened through mutual investments.

He added that trade relations with India have grown by 50 per cent in the past three years and that Indians are increasingly investing in the Emirates.

According to Sivan, the UAE has invested USD 23 billion in India so far, seeking 50 per cent returns in three years, with plans to invest in education, health, green energy, and food parks.

Naidu noted that bilateral ties have strengthened over the past decade, particularly through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s international outreach. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s industry-friendly policies, prioritising green energy, technology, data centres, and a proposed quantum valley. PTI STH SSK KH