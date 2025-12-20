CM Naidu calls for plastic-free Andhra by 2026

Anakapalli, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on the people of the state to make it plastic-free by June 2026 across all 175 assembly constituencies.

Addressing a public meeting in Anakapalli as part of the Swachandhra-Swarnandhra (Clean Andhra, Golden Andhra) programme, Naidu highlighted that the state secretariat had already been made plastic-free.

"I urge all of you to help make the state plastic-free by June 2026 in all 175 assembly constituencies," Naidu said.

The chief minister accused the previous YSRCP government of leaving behind 86 lakh tonnes of waste, and set a target to clear all roadside trash by January 26, 2026.

Naidu also noted that the government is operating Swach Radhams (trash collection vehicles) in 25 locations to collect dry waste, with plans to increase the number to 100 soon.

Additionally, he announced that the government has set a target of achieving home composting in 10 lakh rural households, with over 3 lakh households already participating.

The CM further stated that the target of 10 lakh households composting by March 26, 2026, is on track, alongside other environmental goals.

Reflecting on Anakapalli district’s growth, Naidu pointed out that it has become an industrial hub, with 24,843 acres being developed in areas like Rambilli, Pudi, Nakkapalli, Makavarampalem, and Valluru.

He also noted the establishment of MSME parks in Kovuru, Parawada, and Atchutapuram, which have attracted nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in investments and are expected to generate jobs for 1.5 lakh people.

In another key highlight, Naidu emphasised the global recognition of Araku Coffee, which was once relatively unknown but now commands a price of Rs 10,000 per kilogram.

Alleging that Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were being filed against the arrival of IT companies, Naidu said similar cases were also filed against teacher recruitment and police constable hiring.

Despite these challenges, he vowed to continue his efforts until his objectives were fully realised.

On the healthcare front, Naidu said medical colleges are being built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to provide better services to the poor, assuring that medical seats and hospital services will remain free.

He questioned the criticisms regarding the 108 (ambulance) and 104 (medical support) services, expressing displeasure at claims that medical colleges are being privatised.

The CM also addressed the criticism of the 'Yogandhra' event in Visakhapatnam, where approximately three lakh people participated in a 26 km stretch.

Naidu noted that the event, requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was organised in a way that attracted global attention.

"While the previous rulers (YSRCP) turned Visakhapatnam into a capital for marijuana, we are transforming it into a capital for artificial intelligence, data centres, and Yoga," Naidu said.

He further accused the previous government of wasting Rs 500 crore on the Rushikonda Palace and Rs 700 crore on survey stones.

However, Naidu asserted that the TDP-led NDA government is prioritising spending for the welfare and health of the people. PTI STH SSK