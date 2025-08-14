CM Naidu directs officials to focus on boosting Andhra's revenue

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to focus on increasing the state’s income, which is estimated to grow by eight percent in the current fiscal compared to 2024-25.

Reviewing income-generating departments, Naidu stressed the need to prioritise Central funds and tax devolutions, according to an official release.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to focus on income generation amid estimates that the state income is poised to rise by eight percent,” the release quoted him as saying.

He instructed officials to monitor tax collections through the ‘Andhra Pradesh Tax Information System’ and identified scope for higher revenue from services. He also urged them to explore all possible avenues to boost the state’s income.

The TDP chief noted that vehicles engaged in state contract works should refuel within Andhra Pradesh, as some are currently filling fuel outside the state, causing revenue loss.

Naidu further said the NDA alliance government places “higher priority on public health” than on excise revenue. PTI STH SSK