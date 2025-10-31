CM Naidu directs officials to salvage crops hit by cyclone 'Montha' floods

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to focus on salvaging crops damaged by the recent severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.

During a teleconference with officials, the chief minister said submerged agricultural fields should be identified through satellite images and that water-draining measures must be taken on a "war footing".

"Focus on protection of submerged crops as part of post-Montha cyclone relief measures. Submerged agricultural fields should be identified through satellite images, and measures to drain out the water should be initiated on a war footing," Naidu said in a press release.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in the Thai language.

The chief minister stressed the importance of improving drainage systems to protect standing crops and urged legislators to visit affected areas to monitor the situation.

Naidu also emphasised that "scientific advice should guide crop protection efforts." Officials informed the chief minister that nearly 60 per cent of agricultural fields in the Bapatla region remain under water and that steps are being taken to drain them.

The TDP supremo directed officials to submit a preliminary report on crop loss to the centre and invite a central team to assess the damage.

As part of these efforts, Naidu said he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the cyclone’s impact.

Further, the chief minister called for officials who performed exceptionally during the 'Montha' cyclone relief operations to be felicitated. PTI STH SSK