CM Naidu directs officials to utilise Purvodaya funds for development across Andhra

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare detailed proposals to utilise Purvodaya scheme funds for the development of all three regions of the state.

Naidu stressed that priority should be given to irrigation projects, horticulture expansion, and infrastructure improvements, including rural road connectivity, across the targeted districts under the scheme.

"Naidu directed officials to prepare proposals for the development of all three regions of the state using funds allocated under the Purvodaya Scheme," a press release quoted the CM as saying.

Officials were instructed to develop 82 clusters in Prakasam district and the Rayalaseema region as horticulture hubs, expanding cultivation across 20 lakh acres, Naidu added.

The chief minister said proposals amounting to Rs 40,000 crore should be prepared under the Purvodaya scheme, including Rs 20,000 crore for irrigation projects and another Rs 20,000 crore for rural and semi-rural infrastructure development.

Of this, Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated for improving rural road connectivity with national and state highways, while 23 major and medium irrigation projects in Prakasam and Rayalaseema will be prioritised for completion.

Officials informed Naidu that the proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project, costing Rs 58,700 crore, could irrigate seven lakh additional acres, stabilise irrigation across six lakh acres, and supply drinking water to nearly 60 lakh people.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare plans to divert 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters from Polavaram to Bollapalli and Nallamala Sagar, and to examine the feasibility of supplying 50 TMC of Krishna floodwaters from Nagarjuna Sagar to Bollapalli.

Naidu also highlighted the potential of North Andhra for oil palm and other horticultural crops, stressing the promotion of natural and organic farming in agency districts.

He further instructed officials to implement the Rs 169 crore interlinking project connecting the Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Champavathi rivers, which would enable an additional 5,000 acres to receive water through the linkage of the Hiramandalam reservoir and Narayanapuram anicut. PTI STH SSK