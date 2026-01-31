CM Naidu distributes over 5,500 e-cycles to women in Chittoor, enters Guinness record

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday distributed over 5,500 e-cycles to women in Chittoor district within 24 hours, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The chief minister said the e-cycles would help women save up to Rs 1,500 per month and promote environmental sustainability.

"In a major step towards women’s empowerment and environmental conservation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today distributed 5,555 e-cycles to women within a span of 24 hours, thereby entering the Guinness Book of World Records," a press release said.

Observing that the e-cycles would boost self-confidence among women, Naidu said the electric bicycles were assembled in Kuppam and supplied by the e-Motrade company.

According to the chief minister, the e-cycles can cover a distance of up to 60 km on a single charge.

He also took a ride on one of the e-cycles.

Later, Naidu participated in the disbursement of 'NTR Bharosa' monthly welfare pensions at Begilipalle village in Gudipalli mandal, benefiting nearly 63 lakh people with a total outlay of Rs 2,724 crore on the day.

Focusing on the Kuppam constituency, which he represents, Naidu said 16 industries have been established with an investment of Rs 7,088 crore, generating employment for about 34,000 people.

He said efforts were underway to create direct and indirect employment for 70,000 people and emphasised that the government was working to prevent migration by creating local job opportunities here.

Naidu said his government was committed to providing employment for all in the constituency and urged locals to make use of the opportunities available.

Referring to the previous YSRCP government, Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government had inherited "legacy issues" that were allegedly affecting the state.

He alleged that former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy committed a "blunder" by placing his image on public assets such as Pattadar Passbooks and survey stones, while claiming his tenure was better.

Naidu further alleged that Rs 700 crore was spent on engraving images on survey stones and criticised the former government for introducing the Land Titling Act, among other alleged irregularities. PTI STH SSK