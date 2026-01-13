CM Naidu extends Bhogi greetings to people across Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings to the people celebrating the Bhogi festival across the state.

Naidu said Bhogi ushers in the Sankranti festivities, with Telugu homes adorned with colourful rangolis and traditional rituals.

"I sincerely wish that the brightly glowing Bhogi bonfires bring new light to you and your family. May your thoughts, guided by a hopeful outlook, turn into reality," he said in a post on 'X'.

The CM assured continued support to the people in their journey towards growth and progress and wished that their lives overflow with prosperity and abundance. PTI MS SSK