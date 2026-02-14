CM Naidu hails PM Modi’s inauguration of Seva Teerth as milestone in governance reform

Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Seva Teerth, describing it as a milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture.

On Friday, Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth, which will house the PMO, the National Security Council and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a shift in mindset, officials said.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the union government and all citizens on the inauguration of Seva Teerth. This is a landmark milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and a decisive step away from the colonial past," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The chief minister said that Seva Teerth reflects PM Modi’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Officials added that the PMO will be called Seva Teerth, the Central Secretariat buildings have been named as Kartavya Bhawan, and Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path. PTI STH SSK