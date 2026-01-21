CM Naidu invites Japanese diplomats to state after their meal at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended an invitation to diplomats from the Japanese embassy in India to visit the state, saying that there is more waiting for them after they enjoyed a meal at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan canteen in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Japanese diplomats visited Andhra Bhavan for a team lunch and posted their experience on X, saying, 'We enjoyed a delicious and authentic Andhra thali (meals) together -- full of bold flavours and spice'.

"There is much more waiting for you (Japanese diplomats) and for all guests from Japan who wish to visit our state. We look forward to welcoming you all to your second home, Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in the post on X on the same day, reacting to their culinary experience of Andhra cuisine.

Further reacting to the diplomats' team lunch, Naidu said, "I'm glad you enjoyed our traditional food at AP (Andhra Pradesh) Bhawan today. My best compliments to you all".

Just as sushi, sashimi, and world-famous Japanese cuisine reflect a culture of precision and balance, Naidu said the southern state's cuisine reflects its warmth and generosity through flavour.

Meanwhile, Ono Keiichi, Japan's Ambassador to India, said he tried eating biryani by hand, following the custom of his Indian friends, and remarked that, like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand.

He added that the experience made him feel a little closer to his Indian friends, reflecting the warmth of cultural exchange.

"Tried eating biryani by hand -- following my Indian friends. Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand. I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!," Keiichi said in a post on X. PTI MS STH ADB