CM Naidu launches AP Excise Suraksha App to curb spurious liquor sales

Amaravati, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday launched the AP Excise Suraksha App to curb the sale of spurious liquor in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu said the app allows users to scan holograms on liquor bottles to verify their authenticity, helping prevent the sale of counterfeit products.

“We have launched the AP Excise Suraksha App to effectively tackle the menace of spurious liquor sales across Andhra Pradesh. With the help of the app, liquor consumers will be able to scan the bottle to ascertain its authenticity,” Naidu said.

The chief minister said the app provides details such as manufacturing date, time, batch number, traceability, and certification.

He added that liquor supplied to one shop cannot be sold at another.

Naidu said the app also incorporates geo-tagging and geo-fencing features to prevent illegal transportation and the operation of permit rooms, ensuring public convenience.

He alleged that counterfeit liquor and marijuana cultivation were major issues inherited from the previous YSRCP regime, which, he claimed, promoted private brands while importing liquor from neighbouring states.

Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted to probe liquor-related offences, and strict action will be taken against violators, Naidu said.

The CM also noted that the new liquor policy was framed after "studying models across India to introduce national and international quality brands" in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS SSK