CM Naidu launches ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme in Andhra

Vijayawada, Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme in NTR district, offering annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to more than 2.9 lakh eligible autorickshaw, cab and maxi cab drivers.

The scheme is aimed at supporting drivers whose livelihoods have been affected by the ‘Stree Shakti’ initiative, which provides free bus travel for women in select APSRTC services.

For 2025–26, the state government will disburse Rs 436 crore directly into the accounts of over 2.9 lakh beneficiaries.

Naidu formally launched the scheme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada in the presence of beneficiaries and officials.