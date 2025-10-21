CM Naidu launches initiatives to strengthen self-help groups in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated several initiatives aimed at strengthening the livelihood activities of self-help groups (SHGs) across the state.

The chief minister launched these initiatives during a review meeting on the One Family One Entrepreneur (OFOE) programme and the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) at the secretariat, a government release said.

“Naidu inaugurated several new initiatives and publications aimed at strengthening the livelihood activities of self-help groups (SHGs) across the state,” the release stated.

The chief minister launched Pragnya, MEPMA’s virtual training academy, and released Avanee Branding, a magazine highlighting MEPMA’s activities over the past year.

He also released the LHP Cell Promotional Booklet, Prerna Sakhi booklet, and LEAP booklets for Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati municipalities as part of the ISF Livelihood Audit.

As part of the empowerment drive, a cheque for Rs 1.2 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme was presented to SHG beneficiary, Maduri.

The programmes underscored MEPMA’s continued commitment to women’s empowerment, urban poverty alleviation, and sustainable livelihood promotion through innovative digital and training initiatives, the release added. PTI STH SSK