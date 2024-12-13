CM Naidu launches 'Swarna Andhra-2047' vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

Vijayawada, Dec 13 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched "Swarna Andhra-2047" (golden Andhra) vision document, aimed at achieving a 'wealthy, healthy and happy' Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister announced it during a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here, which encompasses 10 principles (padi sutralu) and one vision to accomplish a golden future for the southern state.

"We have assembled here to herald a new history. We are unveiling Swarna Andhra-2047 vision, which will change the course of the state. The foundation has been laid to transform the Telugu community as the world's top community today and I am telling you all that it is possible," said Naidu, addressing the public meeting.

Exhorting that India should emerge as a developed country by 2047, he said the vision will change the fate and future of the southern state's younger generations.

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmer-agri tech and best global logistics were some of the 10 principles.

Others include cost optimisation of energy and fuel, product perfection, swachh (clean) Andhra and incorporating deep tech in all walks of life.

During the recent second district collectors conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati, Naidu stressed that the TDP-led NDA government's governance will be based on the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision at state, district, mandal and panchayat levels.

Naidu introduced the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision document during the Assembly session in November to achieve its objectives in the next 23 years.

He noted that 2047 is a significant milestone as it will mark the centenary of Indian independence from colonial rule, and everyone will need to proudly say what we have achieved in 100 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Viksit (developed) Bharat 2047 and we are launching 'SwarnaAndhra@2047', said Naidu, adding that he wants the state to achieve a per capita income over USD 47,000 from the current level of USD 3,000.

According to the CM, the vision document was drafted following widespread consultations and grassroots-level engagement such as conducting workshops at mandal and municipality level and covering over 1.18 crore households, among others.

Along with feedback from school and college students, he said the Niti Aayog had also contributed to its creation, reviewing several programmes being implemented in foreign countries.

If all the resources such as rivers, coastline, talent pool and others available in Andhra Pradesh could be properly utilised, Naidu said the goals of the vision could be achieved.

Further, the CM briefly explained each of the 10 principles, which also included his plans to eliminate poverty by involving high net worth individuals to uplift the poorest people and turn the state into a green energy hub.

The CM also spoke of his vision to interlink rivers to make sufficient water available all over the state and highlighted that south India is facing a water crisis.

Similarly, he reiterated his call to have more children as the state could face the prospect of having more older people in the next 15 to 20 years.

"By 2047, Andhra Pradesh envisions a state of happy, thriving, and responsible Telugus, fostering a progressive and inclusive community, a valley of innovation, a knowledge hub for global speed of doing business," Naidu had said, reading the vision statement earlier in the Assembly.

Other goals of the vision include top per capita income for the state in the country with family as a unit and raising global thinkers.

Likewise, incorporating deep-tech in all walks of life and making the southern state a global hub for skills, among others.

Naidu had asserted that an irreversible foundation was being laid with this vision document, irrespective of who comes to power in the state in the future.

"If we can correctly lay the foundation for this, then it (the state) will irreversibly go ahead," he had said, noting that he was laying a foundation whose progression cannot be reversed.

Further, he called upon MLAs to carry out a similar exercise at their constituency level, and prepare constituency-specific vision documents.

Naidu in September solicited suggestions from the people of the state to catapult it into Swarna Andhra Pradesh (golden state) with a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047.

The chief minister had called for suggestions for the future vision of the southern state for achieving a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by 2047.

"Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter AP (Andhra Pradesh)," Naidu said earlier in a post on 'X'.

After launching the vision, Naidu highlighted that achieving a per capita income of USD 43,000 is viable if a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion could be accomplished in the next 23 years.

Further, he called on the people of the state to read the vision and formulate their own household visions, along with emerging as partners in this growth story.

He ended by leading a collective pledge to achieve the vision document, calling on the people of the state to dedicate themselves for the development of the state and building a Swarna Andhra. PTI STH KH