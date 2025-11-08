CM Naidu lays foundation for Rs 2,203 cr industrial projects in Kuppam

Amaravati, Nov 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for seven projects involving investments worth Rs 2,203 crore at Kuppam here.

Naidu, who represents Kuppam in Chittoor district, laid the foundation from his camp office.

The projects are being set up by companies including Hindalco, Srija Dairy, AS International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, E-Royce EV and ALEAP Women’s Park.

"CM Chandrababu virtually laid the foundation for seven industries in Kuppam, which will invest Rs 2,203 crore," said a press release.

The state government has allotted 241 acres of land for these projects, which cover sectors such as dairy, laptops, mobile accessories, cooking oil, food processing and electric vehicles. PTI STH SSK