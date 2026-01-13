CM Naidu participates in Sankranti celebrations at native village

Naravaripalle (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday participated in Sankranti celebrations at his native village, Naravaripalle, along with his family members.

He was accompanied during the festivities by his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, his son-IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani.

As part of the celebrations, several games, including musical chairs, lemon-and-spoon race and cockfight, were organised for children, according to a press release.

The chief minister watched the games with keen interest, interacted with the children and later distributed prizes to the winners.

He spent nearly two hours with villagers, examined rangoli designs drawn by women and presented them with gifts, the release said.

Naidu also received petitions from people who had come from various regions and assured them that their issues would be addressed.

During his visit, the chief minister inaugurated a road connecting the Rangampeta-Bheemavaram road to the Seshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple.

He also inaugurated a 33/11 kV semi-indoor substation, a skill-building centre and the Sanjeevani healthcare project aimed at improving access to medical services in Naravaripalle.

In Tirupati, Naidu inaugurated the Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital and boys’ and girls’ hostels at Sri Venkateswara University.

The chief minister, in addition, laid the foundation stone for a Rs 126-crore project to supply water from the Neeva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, the Moolapalli tank and four other tanks, besides an animal shelter complex.

Foundation stones were also laid at Sri Venkateswara University for Centralised Advanced Research Laboratories, construction of the second floor of an academic building and a compound wall as part of educational infrastructure development, it added. PTI MS SSK