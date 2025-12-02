CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan extend birthday wishes to J P Nadda

Amaravati, Dec 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Naidu wished Nadda good health and a long life, offering prayers for his well-being.

"Wishing Union Minister and BJP India National President Shri J P Nadda a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Kalyan also conveyed his greetings, praising Nadda’s organisational leadership and his role in strengthening the BJP across the country.

"Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and BJP India National President J P Nadda. Under your leadership, the BJP has secured multiple electoral victories and strengthened its presence across the nation," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

He further prayed for Nadda’s continued service to the nation, invoking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy for his long and healthy life.

A trusted aide of the prime minister, Nadda is the 11th president of the BJP and assumed office in 2020. PTI MS STH SSK