CM Naidu pledges Rs 70,000 cr for irrigation, vows to make Andhra drought-proof

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the TDP-led NDA government will spend over Rs 70,000 crore between 2024 and 2029 to complete all irrigation projects in the state.

Addressing the Assembly, Naidu said only 27 per cent of the total 402 lakh acres in the state are irrigated.

"In these five years, not Rs 60,000 crore, we will spend more than Rs 70,000 crore to complete all the irrigation projects in the state and proceed forward," he said.

He noted that the previous TDP government (2014-19) had spent Rs 68,417 crore on irrigation, while the YSRCP regime (2019-24) spent only Rs 28,376 crore. In contrast, Naidu said, the NDA government had already spent Rs 12,454 crore on irrigation in just one year.

Unveiling further plans, the chief minister said the government would take responsibility for interlinking all rivers in the state.

The TDP supremo told the House that when he raised the issue of river interlinking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter pointed out that some states "were lagging and there were differences." Naidu said the PM suggested that "enthusiastic states" could first take up interlinking of rivers within their boundaries, and that, in due course, a Ganga-Cauvery link could be pursued at the national level.

"With that spirit, as the first state, I am starting river interlinking. The NDA government will take the onus of interlinking all the rivers," he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh has 40 rivers.

He stressed that river interlinking would give a major fillip to agriculture. Despite a 2.1 per cent rainfall deficit this year, 94 per cent of reservoirs are full, with 1,040 TMC of water reserves available, he said.

Naidu also noted that groundwater levels had risen by 1.5 metres due to recharge measures and directed all MLAs to take responsibility for minor irrigation tanks in their constituencies. He vowed to make Andhra Pradesh a "drought-proof and famine-proof" state.

On the Polavaram project, Naidu said more than 86 per cent of civil works had been completed and expressed confidence that the mega project would be finished by December 2027.

Laying out plans for 2025-26, he said the government aims to complete nine projects to serve 4.75 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise 3.2 lakh acres. These include the BRR Vamsadhara Project (Phase II–Stage II), Hiramandalam Lift Irrigation Scheme, and the interlinking of Nagavali and Champavathi rivers, at a balance cost of Rs 2,098 crore.

Similarly, six projects worth Rs 7,853 crore will be completed in Rayalaseema, including the Veligonda Project (Stage I), Upper Pennar LIS and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) up to Kadapa. The government is also taking up a project to renovate all minor irrigation works, he said.

Naidu told the House he had conveyed to Telangana that both states could benefit if they tapped water currently draining into the sea.

Criticising the YSRCP, he alleged that the irrigation sector had been neglected between 2019 and 2024, with "even canals not properly maintained." On YSRCP’s protest against PPP agreements with 10 medical colleges, Naidu defended the move, saying it would bring efficiency.

Citing highways operated under the PPP model, the CM said private players manage them for a fixed period before handing them back to the government. He assured the people that every decision he makes will be "guided by foresight."