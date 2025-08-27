CM Naidu prays for Andhra's development at Ganesh Chaviti celebration

Vijayawada, Aug 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he prayed to Lord Vinayaka for the state's unhindered development.

The Chief Minister celebrated ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’ with Doondi Ganesh Seva Samiti at Sitara Centre in Vijayawada, where a 72 ft idol of the deity was installed.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu wished for people’s comfort and happiness with the blessings of Vigneshwara. He prayed for the unhindered development of Andhra Pradesh,” said an official release.

Under the TDP-led government, Naidu said free power is being extended to Ganesh Mandapalu (makeshift Vinayaka Chaviti tents), costing about Rs 30 crore.

Further, the TDP supremo said the water reservoirs and irrigation projects are brimming with water with the ‘blessings of the rain God’.

PTI STH ROH