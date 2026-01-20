CM Naidu promotes Andhra as prime investment destination at WEF Davos

Amaravati, Jan 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday described the state as "the best investment destination," asserting that it is poised to become the largest market for industrialists.

Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) breakfast session titled ‘The Andhra Pradesh Advantage’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Naidu invited global industrialists to visit the state and experience its business-friendly policies firsthand.

"There is no better investment destination than Andhra Pradesh. The state will become the biggest market for industrialists," Naidu said in a statement, adding that investors can make informed decisions only after witnessing the state’s ‘speed of doing business’.

He emphasised that Andhra would play a pivotal role in India’s rise as a global power by 2047.

Naidu highlighted that the state has secured nearly 25 per cent of all foreign investment pledges in the country.

He pointed to opportunities across sectors such as green energy, technology, fuel, digital infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing, and outlined policies designed to attract investments across these industries.

Citing the state’s growing brand image, he referenced major projects including the proposed USD 15 billion Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam and green ammonia initiatives.

Naidu also highlighted plans to develop a space city, strengthen port and airport infrastructure, and expand highway connectivity, noting that Andhra’s 1,054-km coastline and transport network provide a strategic advantage.

The CM further said the state government is promoting natural farming over 50 lakh acres in the next three to four years.

During his visit, Naidu inaugurated the India Lounge at WEF, alongside counterparts from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states. He also held high-level meetings with global executives to attract technology investments.

In discussions with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Naidu proposed establishing a Quantum Computing Centre and a Quantum Innovation Centre in Amaravati, along with training one million youth in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

IBM has committed to training 50 lakh youth nationally, of which 10 lakh will be from Andhra.

"I had a very productive meeting with Arvind Krishna on the Quantum Computing Centre and AI training for our youth," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Naidu also met Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to follow up on the Visakhapatnam AI data centre, urging fast-tracking of the project.

"We discussed timely completion, with full support from the Andhra government, guided by our commitment to speed of doing business," he said.

The CM also met World Intellectual Property Organisation Director General Daren Tang to set up a WIPO-Andhra IP Academy to train startups in IP valuation and support the state’s renewable energy initiatives through WIPO Green.

The discussions also focused on leveraging the Global Innovation Index to position Amaravati and Visakhapatnam among the world's top innovation clusters by 2029.