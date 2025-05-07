CM Naidu pushes capacity building, unveils plans for poverty eradication, population policy

Amaravati, 7 May (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the importance of capacity building for all government employees to enhance service delivery, improve governance standards, and ensure administrative efficiency across departments.

While reviewing planning, the Swarna Andhra (Golden Andhra) Vision, and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Naidu stated that training programmes—both online and offline—are essential for everyone, from village workers to top-ranking officials and secretaries.

"I focus on learning new technologies to bring reforms. Skill enhancement will transform governance and ensure the timely, people-centric delivery of public services," Naidu said in an official press release.

The TDP supremo said that the district-wide capacity-building workshops will start on May 8 and conclude on May 9.

As part of the Swarna Andhra Vision, the CM noted that locations have been identified in 143 constituencies to set up Constituency Vision Action Plan (CVAP) units.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that constituency-specific vision plans will be completed by June. Thematic reports and sectoral roadmaps—focused on goals such as zero poverty and population management—will follow by September.

Under the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) initiative aimed at eliminating poverty, 1,118 mentors have adopted 15,315 "Golden Families" from the bottom 20 per cent of society across the state.

To institutionalise this initiative, the government is establishing the 'Swarna Andhra' P4 Foundation, with the Chief Minister as Chairman. A 25-member General Body, an Executive Committee, and Empowered Teams will lead its operations.

Further, to achieve balanced population growth in the state, the government is preparing to introduce a dedicated Population Management Policy.

A comprehensive survey will be conducted to assess opportunities and challenges related to population trends, which will inform the final policy.

Besides addressing capacity building, poverty eradication, and population management, the Chief Minister also congratulated the Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership.

"The Indian response has gained global support, which is a testament to the strength of PM Modi’s foreign policy," he said. PTI MS STH SSK SSK ROH