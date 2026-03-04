CM Naidu pushes for comprehensive Family Benefit Management System in Andhra

Amaravati, Mar 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to develop a Family Benefit Management System incorporating 26 key datapoints.

Reviewing the FBMS in his Assembly chamber, Naidu said the database should include details such as family identity, Aadhaar number, rice card identity, educational qualifications, profession, and contact information.

“Create a family database with 26 attributes, including family identity, Aadhaar number, rice card identity, educational details, profession, and cell phone number,” Naidu said in a press release.

He also instructed officials to integrate information from sources, including Webland, DISCOMs, Vahan, Panchayat Raj, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Markfed into the FBMS.

Officials informed the CM that 82 per cent of the required data is already available and that the database is expected to be 90 per cent complete by April 30.

Naidu noted that the government aims to issue a family card to every household in the state and urged officials to work towards achieving this goal, the press release added. PTI STH SSK