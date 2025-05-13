CM Naidu pushes for Rs 1 lakh income per acre, doubles down on horticulture expansion

Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to promote horticulture across the state, targeting a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh per acre.

During a horticulture review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu emphasised the development of 24 clusters focused on 11 crops, including banana, mango, oil palm, cashew, and dragon fruit, according to an official press release.

"The area under horticulture is currently 18 lakh hectares and must be doubled in five years," Naidu said, stressing the need for extensive promotion of cocoa, oil palm, and coconut cultivation.

Noting that India contributes less than 1 per cent to global cocoa production, he said cocoa should be cultivated on at least one lakh acres.

Naidu urged the establishment of small processing units to enhance crop value and boost farmer income. He also recommended post-harvest training to ensure high-quality produce and improve export readiness.

The Chief Minister further called for the optimal utilisation of central and state subsidies for micro-irrigation, with priority given to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and small farmers for drip irrigation systems.

Automation tools for drip irrigation should be installed, Naidu said, adding that farmers must be educated on conserving water and fertilisers through new technologies.