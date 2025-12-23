CM Naidu releases Andhra Legislature's 2026 calendars, diary

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday released the official wall calendar, table calendar and diary of the state Legislature for the year 2026.

Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu, Finance Minister P Keshav, Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and others attended the function in the Chief Minister's office.

"The official wall calendar, table calendar, and diary published by the Andhra Pradesh Legislature for the year 2026 were released today by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," said an official release from the Legislature.

Titled 'Biodiversity - The Living Heritage of Andhra Pradesh', the calendar is a visual tribute to the southern state's rich ecological wealth.

It features 12 iconic wild animal species, each drawn from distinct ecosystems of Andhra Pradesh, ranging from the Eastern Ghats and rolling grasslands to the Coringa mangroves and the long coastline of the Bay of Bengal.

Representing a melange of nature's heritage, artistic tradition, and modernity, the illustrations in the calendar were rendered in traditional Kalamkari art style and were generated using Artificial Intelligence.

"As we admire the beauty of these 12 majestic species, we must remember that they are not merely images on a page, but rightful co-inhabitants of our land," Naidu said, reflecting on the calendar's theme.

The Legislature's 2026 calendar is part of the "Heritage of Andhra Pradesh" series introduced in 2025 to highlight the state's rich and diverse heritage.

The 2025 Legislature calendar titled "Legendary Telugus in the Constituent Assembly", released to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India, featured 12 eminent Telugus who had contributed to the framing of the Constitution as members of the Constituent Assembly of India. PTI STH KH