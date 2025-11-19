CM Naidu releases second tranche of PM Kisan scheme; Rs 7,000 credited to farmers

Kamalapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday released the second tranche of the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan scheme, crediting Rs 7,000 each to nearly 47 lakh farmers, totalling Rs 3,135 crore.

Annadata Sukhibhava is part of the 'Super Six' set of welfare promises announced by the TDP-led NDA government ahead of the 2024 elections.

"Funds released under the second tranche of Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan. Rs 7,000 each credited to 46.8 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 3,135 crore," Naidu said while addressing a public meeting.

Emphasising the importance of technology, he said its adoption in agriculture would help reduce farming costs.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh should lead in organic farming to ensure a prosperous future for farmers and urged them to move away from traditional methods in favour of modern practices.

Observing that some governments support farmers while others do not, he warned that neglect could put their future in jeopardy.

"Farmers are benefiting because of the double-engine sarkar (government) both at the Centre and in the state," he said, noting that the five-point formula of water security, demand-driven crops, agri-tech, food processing, and government support is key to agricultural growth.

The TDP supremo also recalled that he was a farmer’s son and had assisted his father in farming.

The ruling coalition’s 'Super Six' promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Others include Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam-2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava). PTI STH SSK