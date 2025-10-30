CM Naidu responsible for ‘man-made agrarian calamity' in Andhra: YSRCP chief Jagan

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "abandoning" farmers and creating a "man-made calamity" in Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture sector.

Reddy alleged that farmers are left without any assurance since the NDA coalition government came to power in the state, with crop insurance neglected, subsidies withheld, and support systems dismantled, leading to financial distress.

"Farmers in the state have been left without any assurance since the (NDA) coalition government came to power," said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

He contrasted this with his previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, which he claimed covered 85 lakh farmers with free crop insurance, paying over Rs 7,800 crore in compensation.

The former CM claimed that the current dispensation insured only 19 lakh farmers and 19 lakh acres, mostly those who availed bank loans, as banks collected the premiums while sanctioning credit.

“For two years, not a single premium has been paid by this government. What about the remaining farmers? Where is crop security now?” Reddy questioned.

He accused the TDP-led government of "failing" to release Rs 600 crore input subsidy due to over five lakh farmers and neglecting promises on chilli, mango, onion, and tobacco crops procurement.

Reddy reiterated that the public movement against the alleged privatisation of newly established government medical colleges would continue, with rallies planned in all assembly constituencies on November 11, after being postponed due to cyclone 'Montha'.

Meanwhile, Reddy underscored that government medical colleges are crucial for making education accessible to poor students and thereby improving healthcare for public.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ROH