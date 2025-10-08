CM Naidu reviews arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit to Andhra on Oct 16

Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on October 16.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba shrines in Srisailam, Nandyal district.

"Naidu reviewed the arrangements for the PM's visit to Andhra Pradesh scheduled on October 16," said an official press release.

The Chief Minister said his government is ensuring the Prime Minister’s visit to Kurnool and Nandyal districts is successful and well-coordinated.

The state government is also promoting the GST Reforms Utsav, launched from Dussehra to Diwali, and aims to make the Prime Minister’s public meeting a grand success, highlighting the importance of the event.

As part of these celebrations, the PM will later attend a public meeting at Nannur in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district.